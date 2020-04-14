Due to technology and agenda issues, Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware postponed the monthly City Council meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday.
The meeting agenda only had a few items on it. Ware said he wants to get more information on the item concerning repairs to the roof of the Cave Spring Day Care Center on Georgia Avenue.
The mayor also wants to work on using the virtual meeting platform Zoom before holding the meeting.
A set date hasn't been decided for the next meeting, but Ware said it'll probably be held in the next two weeks.