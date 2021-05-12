The Cave Spring City Council passed a resolution to temporarily lift firearm restrictions for the Northern end of Floyd's Lake and Highway 411.
The resolution came about after multiple residents brought up an issue with beavers around Floyd's Lake which have dammed up streams in the area.
The temporary suspension will only last for 90 days to allow property owners to get rid of the beavers from their property.
Upon Council member Joyce Mink's suggestion, the council decided to specify only the property owners or the owner's designee can use firearms in that area.
Cave Spring Police Chief Gregg Webb also mentioned that they need to put a time limit on the resolution there is no hunting past 10 p.m. Under the resolution, only shotguns are allowed and no rifles.
Sewer project
Mayor Rob Ware also gave an update on the sewer project during the Tuesday meeting. Last week, the council held a pre-construction project to view the process and what to expect in the coming weeks.
Council member Charles Jackson said they have two contractors for the project: one is responsible for the sewer lines and the other is responsible for renovating the sewer plants.
Put simply, the city has leaky sewer lines. The issues are caused by serious inflow and infiltration problems at the city’s waste treatment plant on Mill Street.
The project will consist of smoking out the sewer lines in order to find breaks in the pipes. At that point they will determine which pipes need to be replaced or simply repaired. The city will also be replacing some of the manholes and renovating the waste treatment plant.
According to Jackson, they should be starting the project within the next week. Ware previously stated that it should take about a year to complete.