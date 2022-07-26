Floyd County School Board of Education and Cave Spring City Council members will be holding a joint closed session on Tuesday to discuss the Cave Spring Elementary School property.
The school board will be sitting down with the council to hear what they want to see done with the property while keeping the community’s best interests at heart.
Superintendent Glenn White previously said the board will have three options as to how to dispose of the property: Selling the property, auctioning it off or donating the property to a local government or entity.
Right now, the only entity interested in procuring the property is the Cave Spring Community Coalition, a group of local residents who want to transform the property into a community center.
In 2020, the Floyd County school system decided it needed to close Cave Spring Elementary after the student population reached such a low point that the Georgia Department of Education was going to pull funding from it.
Despite a major backlash from the local community, the school board voted to close Cave Spring Elementary School and Glenwood Primary School, stating that the system had too many buildings and not enough students.
More recently, the school board began working on clearing the title of the school property. After some consideration from the city council and a local citizen group to challenge the title, ultimately no one filed a claim on the property.
Now the school system has to wait about 30 to 60 days for Floyd County Superior Court Judge William “Billy” Sparks to certify it, and to have an attorney review the contract one more time.
After that, the school system will decide what they plan to do with the property.
The meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Floyd County Schools building at 600 Riverside Parkway.