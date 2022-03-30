The Cave Spring City Council will be meeting Thursday evening to discuss the Cave Spring Elementary School property in closed session.
In early 2021, Floyd County Board of Education members voted to close Cave Spring Elementary School on the basis that the system has too many buildings for their projected number of students.
This school year is the last for the elementary school just a few blocks north of the downtown district. Its students will be reassigned to other schools.
The city council has continued to have a vested interest in the property. Several members have joined a group calling itself the Cave Spring Community Coalition that is working to procure the property in order to transform it into a community center with after school care and tutoring and services for senior citizens.
The Floyd County Board of Education will ultimately decide what will happen to the property. Earlier this month, Superintendent Glenn White said he expects the board to make a decision in the next two months.
Before the city council goes into closed session Tuesday, they'll make a proclamation regarding the Cave Spring Library.
The called meeting will start at 6 p.m. in Fannin Hall at 10 Georgia Ave. Thursday.
Coalition putting final touches on learning center
The Cave Spring Community Coalition has also been working on creating a local charter school for children in the Cave Spring.
Since the closure was announced, community members and local parents have worried about the long commute from Cave Spring to the other Floyd County elementary schools, specifically Alto Park Elementary School.
Parents estimate it would be about a 45 minute commute from Cave Spring to the school.
Last week, the coalition announced that the First Baptist Church of Cave Spring will serve as the campus for K-8 students beginning in the fall.
After receiving grants and private donations from the community, CSCC Chair Judy Taylor began the process of creating a charter school in the area via partnership with the Georgia Cyber Academy, a state-funded charter school that provides live virtual instruction with certified teachers.
Taylor described the learning center as a “traditional school setting with qualified paraprofessionals in each classroom.”
The Hearn Academy will serve as the campus for students in grades 9-12.
Registration is still open for the Georgia Cyber Academy, although they only have a limited number of slots. People interested may register at www.georgiacyber.org or contact Taylor for any questions at 706-346-4458.