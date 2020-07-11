“When” and “where” are the two biggest questions Cave Spring City Council members are asking about their annual fireworks show, deferred from Independence Day due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Traditionally, the fireworks are set off in the back parking lot of KC’s Supermarket on Rome Road. However, after getting inspiration from Rome’s Fourth of July show on Jackson Hill, they might try to fire them from a higher point.
Council member Nancy Fricks said a wider viewing area would allow families to watch from cars or from their homes, instead of everybody congregating together.
Council members are also mulling the availability of extra money to pay for a bigger fireworks show, so that people can watch it from multiple locations and not have to worry about mingling in a big crowd. The discussions started during the board’s work session last week and a decision is expected at its Aug. 11 meeting.
“We’ve seen a resurgence in COVID-19 and it just concerns me that we’ll have a big crowd of people in Cave Spring, right up against one another. And if you think they’re going to wear a mask, you have more confidence than I do,” Mayor Rob Ware said.
Right now the fireworks are scheduled for Aug. 29, but that might be subject to change. Council members suggested moving it to Christmas in the Country, New Year’s Eve or just canceling the fireworks show for this year.
Council members are moving forward with a soil erosion control ordinance, which will have its first reading at the board’s Tuesday meeting at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave.
Ware said the ordinance will help them follow state standards for monitoring all activities that could lead to erosion runoff damaging other sites and waterways.
Bryan Roberts, who oversees the environmental compliance part of Floyd County’s Building Inspection Department, will be in charge of enforcing the ordinance at construction and excavation sites.
This ordinance would specifically help protect areas around the flood zone near Little Cedar Creek, Ware said.