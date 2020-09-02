At their monthly work session, Cave Spring City Council members discussed a possible de-annexation request with Mayor Rob Ware and City Attorney Frank Beacham.
The request came after a couple bought property near Alabama Road, believing it was unincorporated Floyd County territory. However, it is actually a part of the Cave Spring municipality. The couple now wants their property de-annexed into the county.
Beacham said the request is very unusual and they would have to get approval from the Floyd County Commission before the city council approves to move forward.
"It's just not a very common thing," he said. "In Rome, they don't even have a process for it."
Ware said he hasn't heard much from the couple since the request was made.
"I just wanted to bring this to your (the council's) attention since they asked," Ware said.
If the de-annexation were to take place, it wouldn't create any kind of county island in the Cave Spring municipality since it is on the edge of the city limits.
The council also heard from Cave Spring Police Chief Greg Webb on potentially buying another tag reader for the police department. Currently, they only have one demo tag reader to evaluate its performance and see if they want to get another one.
"The tag reader has been a significant benefit for the city," Webb said. "The one thing I have to say and I love about the tag readers is the fact that it tells us when somebody's wanted."
So far, the tag reader has identified 10 people wanted for drug related charges. Ware also pointed out that the tag reader has gotten people off the road who might have an expired license or improper tags on their vehicles.
"We're here to enforce the law and I think the tag reader does it for us and does it safely," the mayor said.
The council discussed using COVID-19 safety grants to cover the cost of purchasing a new one.
The Cave Spring City Council will take a vote on these items at their upcoming Tuesday meeting at 6 p.m. in Fannin Hall.