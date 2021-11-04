In this 2020 photo, Cameron White, 4, and his cousins Tanner Alexander and Tatum Alexander call out to Santa Claus, who walked the Cave Spring Christmas Parade and heard how good the children have been.
Cave Spring City Council members are making headway on a zoning ordinance they plan to institute within the next year.
Council members began discussing a possible ordinance earlier this year to protect the small town's development, especially with the upcoming closure and future sale of Cave Spring Elementary School.
However, Mayor Rob Ware wants to make sure the zoning is simple and doesn't make life difficult for current business owners and residents.
"Let's try and keep this thing as simple as possible as far as district classifications," Ware said.
City Attorney Frank Beacham drafted some potential ordinances for the council to consider, mostly based off unincorporated Floyd County and Rome zoning. Councilmember Joyce Mink also put together a zoning map for residents and business owners to consider.
Under the draft zoning ordinances and map, a majority of the downtown area would be zoned Limited Commercial, which is suitable for low traffic areas. However, Mink said they are considering a few other properties to be zoned General Commercial, which is similar to the Community Commercial zoning in Rome and Floyd County.
Ware and the rest of the council are planning to hold a series of public hearings in the coming weeks to have residents come in and give their input on the proposed zoning ordinances.
"Give them every opportunity to come in and look at this because once it's done, it's going to be a lot more difficult to change it," Ware said. "The more exposure we give this thing, the better off we're going to be."
The council will decide on meeting times at the next meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Christmas parade
The annual downtown Cave Spring Christmas parade is set for Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
Councilmember Nancy Fricks said they will have prizes for the grand marshal's favorite and the top three floats. The grand marshal's overall favorite and first place winner will be awarded $100 each, second place winner will receive $75 and third place will receive $50.
Participants will take the usual route starting at the traffic light on Padlock Mountain Road then turn right toward Rolater Park.