The Cave Spring City Council is looking using its American Rescue Plan Act funds to address capital improvement needs, including water, sewer and storm drainage systems.
Cave Spring is estimated to receive a little over $399,000 and must spend the first half of the funds before Dec. 31.
"We need to identify the best uses of the money for Cave Spring," Mayor Rob Ware said at a work session Tuesday.
Councilmembers agreed that they should put some money toward the storm drainage system, which often allows the downtown to flood during heavy rains.
Ware said he plans on sitting down with local engineers to look over potential ways to improve the drainage system, specifically to handle times when the creek in Rolater Park floods.
Councilmember Joyce Mink also pointed out the need for broadband internet expansion, particularly in the Chubbtown community east of the town. Councilmember Nancy Fricks said there are students in rural areas who haven't been able to do school work because of the lack of internet access in the area.
"A lot of downtown could really benefit from faster internet," Mink added.
There is a potential for more federal funds to come through as part of proposed infrastructure funding, Ware said, but he said he believes it'll be on more of a first come, first serve basis.
Cave Spring Elementary closure
On July 19, Ware and Councilmember Charles Jackson will meet with the Floyd County Board of Education to discuss the upcoming closure of Cave Spring Elementary and what might happen with the property.
The mayor asked the other councilmembers to send them emails detailing what they would like see happen in the next school year and concerns they want to address.
"We want to know what's their timeline, how they're going to go about it, what will they do with the stuff inside, what's their plans for the property," Jackson said. "I've had a lot of people ask about it and talk about having an end-of-school class reunion for the 99th anniversary."
He went on to say he'd like to see it as a sendoff for the school at the actual building, but he's unsure if they'll be able to use it once the school year is over.
The FCS board voted to close the school at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Superintendent Glenn White formerly cited the reason as too many buildings and not enough students enrolled.
While there was a major pushback from the small community, the board ultimately decided to close it.
Upcoming elections
The qualifying period for the upcoming Nov. 2 election will run from Aug. 16 through Aug. 18. The qualifying fee is $45 for the four-year term.
Three of the five City Council seats are on the ballot. The incumbents are Nellie McCain, Charles Jackson and Nancy Fricks.
To qualify for one of the posts, you must live within the Cave Spring city limits for at least one year prior to the election, be 21 or older and be a registered voter. The candidate with the most votes wins the seat.
For questions about running for office, email City Clerk Judy Dickinson at jdickinson@cityofcavespring.com.