The Cave Spring City Council passed a new zoning ordinance and map Monday, instituting residential and commercial zoning in the small community.
The ordinance passed with a 4-1 vote after the council held a second reading Monday night. Charles Jackson is the only councilmember who voted against the ordinance, saying it was put together too quickly and that it’s not what Cave Spring needs.
Zoning has been a hot topic among councilmembers over the last year as the community prepares for the closure of Cave Spring Elementary this spring.
With this in mind, the council wanted to have some control over what happens with the large property once it’s no longer used for a school.
Under the new ordinance, the property is now zoned Limited Commercial, or C-1. This means the property can only be used for retail, restaurants, offices, banks and similar establishments moving forward.
There will not be a board of adjustments or planning commission like Rome and Floyd County share. All rezoning requests would go before the Cave Spring City Council for a ruling.
The ordinance also includes three other types of zoning:
♦ R-1: Agricultural-Residential for single family detached homes on large lots.
♦ R-2: Medium Density Multi-Family Residential for mixtures of single family homes, duplexes and apartments situated close together.
♦ C-2: General Commercial/Light Industrial for light manufacturing and higher traffic.
Despite a large crowd turning up for the special called meeting, no one spoke in favor or in opposition during public participation prior to the council’s vote.
No other business was taken up Monday. The council has a regular work session scheduled for Tuesday evening.
The work session agenda includes an update on the Cave Spring Housing Authority and the Downtown Development Authority, as well as adding electric vehicle charging stations.
Councilmembers will also be discussing possibly adding a building over at the Cave Spring sewer plant on Mills Road.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday and take place at Fannin Hall at 10 Georgia Ave.