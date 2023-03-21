Legislation to change Cave Spring's charter to put a city manager in place beat the deadline in the Georgia General Assembly and will move forward.
State Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, submitted House Bill 716 late last week, ahead of the Monday deadline for local legislation to be considered before the session ends March 29. It's awaiting action in the House Intragovernmental Coordination Committee. Passage there sends it for a full House vote -- then it must follow a similar path through the Senate.
Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware and the five-member city council has asked for the change before the November election, when the mayor and two council posts would be on the ballot.
The measure amends Cave Spring's 1969 charter to establish a hired city manager as the full-time chief administrator of the city's day-to-day operations. Currently, the elected mayor handles those duties, with guidance from the city council.
Under HB 716, the mayoral slot would be eliminated and the council would elect a chair each year to head the board. Floyd County and Rome both run under the same system, although Rome gives its chair the title of "mayor."
The measure calls for a manager to be confirmed by July 1, for a period of 4 years. "No person holding an elective office in the city shall be eligible for appointment as the city manager until at least one year after leaving elective office," the bill states.
Ware and the council members have said it's time for the city to have a full-time professional at the helm. The council will retain most of its authority, including that of setting policy for the manager to carry out.
The House Intragovernmental Coordination Committee last met on March 13, two days before HB 716 was submitted. The measure is cosponsored by Reps. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, and Matt Barton, R-Calhoun.