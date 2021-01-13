The Cave Spring City Council has agreed to another consent order with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division for an upgrade to the city's sewage system.
During a Tuesday evening meeting, the council also engaged in considerable discussion about the fate of the old girl's dormitory building on the historic downtown campus of the Georgia School for the Deaf.
Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware said the new consent order with the EPD is essentially a continuation of an order that has been in place since March 2018. The order stems from serious inflow and infiltration problems in lines to the city waste treatment plant on Mill Street. Aging brick and mortar manholes are also a large part of the problem.
The city has continued to have problems related to total residual chlorine, Fecal coliform, acidic levels and dissolved oxygen levels in the sewage system.
"The violations are there and they (EPD) have to reckon with them ... they're willing to work with us in our efforts to remediate that," Ware said. The city has a bid opening on Jan. 19 for smoke and video testing of the sewer system along with actual repairs to the network of lines that were originally constructed more than half a century ago.
The city has 45 days from the date Ware signs the new consent order to submit a new corrective action plan.
Cave Spring has already attracted $4.27 million in USDA loan and grant money for the project. It was the recipient of a $750,000 Community Development Block grant for the project. Another $1,281,000 was earmarked in the 2017 SPLOST package is being used to to help pay for the project.
City clerk Judy Dickinson said the city has already spent approximately $290,000 of the SPLOST money.
Ware said that potential fines from EPD total more than $10,100 but that since the city is addressing the issue and the state is giving the city credit for what it has already spent, and will soon spend, in lieu of actually enforcing the fines.
Ware said council spent a lot of time Tuesday night discussing what to do with the old girl's dorm building which is owned by city. Attorney Frank Beacham is in the process of drafting a request for proposals for the building however Ware said some members of the council indicated a willingness to consider demolition.
"We need to get an idea of how much that (demolition) is going to cost and compare that with their interest in an RFP," Ware said.
The mayor said there are concerns transferring ownership of the building which would mean the city could not control use of the building.
"Use of the property is the big issue with council," Ware said.
The building, constructed in the late 1930's according to Ware, is not in good shape and any kind of renovation would be considerably expensive.
The council went through the re-appointment of city officials Tuesday night including Steve Burkhalter as municipal court judge, Judy Dickinson as city clerk and Randy Lacey as fire chief. Councilman Tom Lindsey will serve as mayor pro-tem.