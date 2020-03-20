As of Friday, Floyd County had 6 people hospitalized with positive cases of COVID-19 and 29 cases awaiting testing.
As of right now one person from Floyd County who tested positive for COVID-19 has died and officials are waiting on test results for another patient who died locally.
Statewide there are a total of 13 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Statewide there were a total of 420 positive tests as of noon Friday and 2,386 people have been tested for COVID-19.
A majority of those who have tested positive were still in metro-Atlanta. Fulton County has 79 confirmed cases, Cobb County has 45 confirmed cases, Bartow County has 40 confirmed cases, DeKalb County has 35 confirmed cases and Gwinnett County has 20 confirmed cases.
Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center have closed their doors to visitors with a few exceptions and, on Friday, Harbin Clinic followed suit.
A Harbin release stated they are screening patients by phone as well as in person when checking in.
Previously posted:
Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor confirmed Thursday the identity of the woman who died from a COVID-19 related illness.
Elizabeth Eugenia Wells, 65, a resident of an apartment complex off Woodrow Wilson Way in West Rome, was admitted to Redmond Regional Medical Center on March 7 and tested for COVID-19 on March 12.
Her listed cause of death was respiratory failure from complications of COVID-19.
“Redmond confirms that one patient who tested positive for COVID-19, has passed,” said the hospital’s spokeswoman Andrea Pitts in a statement. “Out of respect for the family and the privacy of the patient, we have no additional details to share. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”
The Department of Public Health listed 10 deaths Thursday in the state and 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. That’s a significant jump in the numbers of both deaths and confirmed cases. Wednesday at noon the state agency reported one death, later amending that total to 3, and 197 confirmed cases.
The number of cases surged statewide, mostly in the metro-Atlanta area. Floyd County’s number remained at 6 with Bartow County’s number increasing to 26.
Members of the Church at Liberty Square posted on their Facebook page several memorials for Wells, who was a member of their congregation.
“This virus is no joke,” Proctor said. “Anyone with a compromised immune system and over the age of 60 is in danger from this. They need to take all precautions to avoid this.”
Two other members of the church, a Cave Spring Elementary employee and his wife, are recovering. The church choir Facebook page is filled with support for members who tested positive for coronavirus.
State epidemiologists earlier canvassed the Cartersville church regarding two Sunday morning services — March 1 and March 8. Another member of the church spoke on CNN last week regarding his condition.
This week Department of Public Health workers were out collecting specimens from those who had been referred by a physician.
“We are not providing COVID-19 specimen collection for testing to the general community at this time,” Dr. Gary Voccio, the health director of the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District.
“People who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 do not need to be tested. Additionally, most people who are mildly or moderately ill with ‘cold-like’ symptoms do not need to be tested. The majority of people with COVID-19 can safely recover at home with self-isolation and symptomatic treatment.”
Despite a lack of a positive diagnosis, healthcare providers will still provide the same care, Voccio said.
Non-essential surgeries rescheduled
AdventHealth, Cartersville Medical Center, Floyd Health System, Harbin Clinic and Redmond Regional Medical Center sent out a joint statement Thursday.
The local healthcare providers announced they’re rescheduling non-essential surgeries and procedures.
“Hospital and healthcare leaders across Northwest Georgia are working collaboratively to respond to the increasing presence of COVID-19 in Northwest Georgia,” a release stated.
“Following the guidelines from both the U.S. Surgeon General and the American College of Surgeons, effective immediately, (all four hospital systems) are beginning the process of rescheduling nonessential surgeries and procedures.”
Surgeries and emergency procedures will continue uninterrupted, the release stated.
The move is also aimed at conserving resources as medical professionals are seeing a reduced supply of protective equipment.
“The elimination of nonessential and elective surgeries and procedures will also ensure the most time-sensitive and medically necessary care can be prioritized and delivered quickly,” the release stated.
Schools to remain closed
Floyd County Schools announced Thursday they would remain closed through April 10. At this point Rome City Schools are closed until April 6.
FCS has also canceled all field trips scheduled for the remainder of the school year.
“Details on refunds will be made available to families as soon as they are determined,” said FCS spokeswoman Lenora McEntire Doss in a release. “School-sponsored events will be postponed or canceled for the duration of the closures.”