Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced late Monday the state’s first coronavirus cases, involving two residents of Fulton County who live in the same household.
“Georgians should remain calm. We are ready for today,” said Kemp, flanked by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and other state officials.
One of the people recently returned from Italy. Both have mild symptoms; they are isolated at home with other relatives to keep the illness from spreading.
Toomey said the person, who had been in Milan, recognized the potential risk and contacted their physician ahead of time. The “astute clinician,” she said, arranged an alternate entrance so no other patients would be put at risk.
“We got the specimen on Saturday and sent it to the CDC ... they turned it around in record time,” Toomey said.
Public health officials got the confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control Monday night and immediately notified Kemp, who scheduled the announcement. The governor said he wanted to get the word out quickly.
“If you start feeling bad, don’t go out. Call your doctor,” he said, adding that the state has the resources to deal with the threat.
DPH is working to identify any contacts who may have been exposed while the individuals were infectious. People who are identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by a DPH epidemiologist and monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
“Our team has been working around the clock to prepare for any scenario ... (state health officials) are confident that our efforts to prepare for this moment have enabled us to manage these cases appropriately and minimize any risks moving forward,” Kemp said.
Toomey said she expects there will be more cases in Georgia, “and I hope they all go as smoothly as these.” By Friday public health facilities will have the capacity to test for the coronavirus on site.
“We knew that Georgia would likely have confirmed cases of COVID-19, and we planned for it. The immediate risk of COVID-19 to the general public, however, remains low at this time,” she said.
“I cannot emphasize enough the need for all Georgians to follow the simple precautions that DPH always urges to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.”
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing.
Those considered at risk for contracting the virus are individuals with travel to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 or individuals in close contact with a person infected with COVID-19.
Best Practices
♦ Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
♦ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
♦ Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
♦ Stay home when you are sick.
♦ Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
♦ Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
♦ While the flu shot will not protect against COVID-19, it will prevent serious complications that require hospitalization and prevent overburdening the health care system in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak♦ .
For the updated information about COVID-19 log on to: dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html. Find answers to frequently asked questions at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html.