Meredith Ulmer, the assistant city planner in Cartersville, has been chosen as the new assistant city manager in Rome.
City Manager Sammy Rich briefed the city commission on his appointment Monday. Ulmer is expected to assume her duties sometime in mid-June.
Rich said Ulmer has a strong background in public service. She’s been with Cartersville since 2014, first as a code enforcement officer and, later, city clerk.
Her resume includes stints as a case manager with the state Division of Family and Children Services, instructor at Georgia Highlands College and legislative aide in the Georgia Senate. She holds a master’s in public administration from Kennesaw State University.
The position has been vacant since Patrick Eidson left at the end of December to become assistant city manager in Carrollton.
Also on Monday, the city commission approved the framework for a new Landmarking Committee but made no immediate appointments.
One of the key responsibilities of the panel is deciding where to put the statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, which was taken off its base in Myrtle Hill Cemetery in January. Commissioner Jamie Doss estimated a decision might take as long as six weeks, once the members of the panel are named.
The committee will also be responsible for designating other landmarks and recognizing people important in the history of Rome.
Commissioners tabled action on a new agreement with the Rome City Schools with respect to management of Barron Stadium, Legion Field behind the levee and the track and field Throws Center off Riverside Parkway.
Details were hammered out by attorneys for the city and the school system but several commissioners wanted to know that the school board is in agreement before taking action.
In response to questioning by Commissioner Jim Bojo, Rich said the school system, which manages the facilities, would set rental rates and get the money. The city, as owner, would not be charged.
The commission agreed to a $10,000 telecommunications franchise fee audit by an arm of the Georgia Municipal Association, to make sure Comcast and other providers are paying the appropriate annual fees. The GMA group will go back over the last three years.
Commissioners also continued to table action on a proposed rezoning off Woodrow Wilson Way in West Rome for a new apartment complex. Gateway Development is still working on a tax credit financial package for the project.