A 28-year-old Cartersville man was found guilty in U.S. District Court in Clarkesville, West Virginia of helping his half brother dispose of an overdose victim’s dismembered body in the landfill on Allatoona Dam Road near Emerson.
Seddrick Banks, 28, of Cartersville was also convicted Wednesday of accessory after the fact to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, participation in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, fentanyl and 50 or more grams of crystal methamphetamine as well as other charges, according to Clarksburg Exponent Telegram.
He's the fourth man to be convicted in the case.
Terrick Robinson, of Cartersville, was convicted in Jan. 2020 in the case and was sentenced to life in prison. William Gregory Chappell, 34, and Joel Macario Jimenez, 39, both of Cartersville have pleaded guilty to meth distribution conspiracy charges and are still awaiting sentencing.
The Telegram reported that the four men, collectively known as “The Georgia Boys,” trafficked drugs to West Virginia, Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Flower said.
After Courtney DuBois of Fairmont, West Virginia, overdosed in a motel room, Jimenez and Chappell left Robinson. Robinson then called Banks, who the Telegram reported then drove eight hours from Georgia and through West Virginia to retrieve Robinson and DuBois’s body.
The Telegram reported that Flower told the jury, once back in Georgia, the men “threw [DuBois in a trash compactor, just like garbage."
Robinson then returned to West Virginia within days of the act to sell more drugs, which led to his arrest.
Investigators found photos of DuBois' in a bathtub, the Telegram reported, along with what appeared to be blood stains and gore on Tyvek suits purchased, at a Cartersville area hardware store.
Northern District of West Virginia U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh will sentence Banks at a later date.