Police are seeking two other suspects and have arrested a Cartersville man on charges that he kidnapped a 20-year-old woman from a Martha Berry Boulevard hotel and later raped her at another location.
According to Floyd County Jail and police reports:
James Joshua Perez, 37, of Cartersville, and Jose Velasquez Jr. forced the woman to get in his car at the Sunrise Inn and Suites on Martha Berry Boulevard on July 24. The woman had previously run from him after she had her phone stolen by another man on Chulio Road.
Perez then drove them to a trailer in the Oaks Mobile Home Community on Rockmart Highway where the two men and 35-year-old Jennifer Swanson tied her up with rope, beat her and kept her in a closet.
After the woman's boyfriend's mother heard about the kidnapping, she went to the trailer to confront Velasquez and Perez about where the woman was. She argued with the two men but eventually left. Later on, the woman's mother and sister came to the trailer and argued with the men to let them in, eventually going in and finding the woman in the closet.
They attempted to chase the three down Rockmart Highway but ended up stopping after calling 911 and being advised to wait for an officer to arrive.
Perez is accused of raping the woman while keeping her in the trailer. She was also beaten, attacked with a knife and burned while being held.
Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher said they're looking for two additional suspects in the case -- Swanson and Velasquez.
Perez is charged with several felonies, including rape, false imprisonment, kidnapping, aggravated assault. He remained in jail on Wednesday without bond.