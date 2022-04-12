A second candidate forum has been set, this time for state Senate 52 and House 13 primaries, will take place on April 26 at the Rome Area History Museum.
These are two of the more interesting races on the May 24 ballot are included in the second of two candidate forums planned by One Community United, the NAACP of Rome/Floyd County and the Floyd County Democratic Party.
Invited candidates are:
Senate District 52, which is a likely runoff with the winner getting the seat as there is no Democratic opposition.
Chuck Hufstetler, R, Incumbent
Derek Keeney, R
Jeff Lewis, R
House District 13: Also a potential runoff, which will decide the winner; no Democratic opposition in November.
Brad Barnes, R
Katie Dempsey, R, Incumbent
Luke Martin, R
The forums are in-person but also will be available on Facebook Live.
Another candidate forum scheduled for April 25 hopes to include all 10 candidates for 14th Congressional District: That includes three Democrats, six Republicans and a Libertarian. Also co-sponsored by One Community United, the Rome-Floyd chapter of the NAACP and the Floyd County Democratic Party, it is set for 6 p.m. at the history center and will be broadcast on Facebook Live.
Both forums are set before advance voting begins for the primary. Also coming up is
the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series. Of key interest is the 14th Congressional District Republicans, all six of them, who are invited for the taping and webcast set for 11:15 a.m. Sunday, May 1. The debate will also be televised 3 p.m. that day on GPB. Not scheduled: The three Democrats on the May 24 ballot; the press club cites a lack of time to include the Democrats. There is a large number of races on the ballot next month: Governor, U.S. Senate, Secretary of State, Lieutenant Governor, Insurance Commissioner, State School Superintendent and several other congressional districts.
Key dates to know:
April 25: The final day to register to vote in the May 24 primary.
May 2: Advance voting begins; absentee voting at the elections office at 18 E. 12th St. and the Anthony Recreation Center at 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. NW.