No big surprises arose Monday on the first day candidates could qualify for county, state and federal posts.
Primarily incumbents made it official that they would run again to keep their seats for the various elected offices through Floyd County. Qualifying runs through Friday at noon.
For the Floyd County Commission both Wright Bagby for Post 2 and Allison Watters for Post 3 signed up to run for their second term. They are both Republicans.
Republicans Melinda Strickland and Jay Shell qualified to keep their Post 2 and Post 3 seats on the Floyd County Board of Education. Newcomer Danny Waits qualified as a Republican to seek the Post 5 seat vacated by Melinda Jeffers.
Clerk of Court Barbara Penson and District Attorney Leigh Patterson qualified for their posts. They are Republicans.
In the nonpartisan judge races, incumbent Gene Richardson as well as challenger Justin Hight both qualified for the post of Chief Magistrate.
As far as new faces go Bryan Johnson qualified for the Superior Court judge post that current Chief Judge Bryant Durham is stepping down from.
On the state level no challengers had surfaced as of yet. Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, qualified for House District 14 and Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, qualified for House District 12. State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, qualified for another term at the Senate District 52 post.
In the race for the House of Representatives District 14 seat in Congress, four candidates qualified, all Republican: Kevin Cooke, Dr. John Cowan, Clayton Fuller and Marjorie Greene.
On Monday, 117 people cast early votes for the March 24 Presidential Preference Primary said Floyd County Chief Election Clerk Robert Brady.
Early voting continues at the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Voters must request either a Republican or Democratic ballot.