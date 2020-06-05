There are four gatherings to call for justice and unity will take place this weekend in the downtown Rome area.
On Saturday at 10 a.m. a march organized by Jace Pearson and Jaquez Brown will gather at the North Rome Church of God, 1929 N. Broad St., and march to the Town Green downtown. The assembly end time is listed as 1 p.m.
Then at 3 p.m. Project Black is hosting a march to begin at the Sara Hightower Library beginning at 3 p.m. The assembly will travel from the library and then down Broad Street to South Broad Street to Branham Avenue and back to the library.
Organizer Bridget Smith said the march is a peaceful call for justice and address issues in the community.
Also on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Pastor Rondie Goode said they’ve organized the Power of Truth rally at Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St. He said his church, Kingdom Church International of Adairsville, alongside other churches, expects to have music and singing at the event as well.
Godde described the assembly as a call for unity and love in Christ.
On Sunday there will be a gathering — We Matter: A Peaceful Protest — from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall.
Organizer Candice Spivey described the gathering as a stand against injustice but also a time to come together to peacefully support the black community of Rome.
They're also asking for justice for two women Vanita Richardson and Truvenia Campbell. Both women whose bodies were discovered off the Rome bypass on May 13. No arrests for the killing of the two women have been made as of Friday.
Organizers for all four assemblies went through the process of approval by the Rome Police Department and were approved.