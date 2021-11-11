City Commissioners will have a special called meeting Friday at 8:30 a.m. in the Sam King room of City Hall.
On the agenda for discussion is an update on the PFAS pilot study which began in March to find a way to remove perfluorinated chemicals from the Oostanaula River.
In 2019, the city filed a lawsuit against 30 companies that own or operate carpet facilities in Dalton. The lawsuit contends the companies — including 3M, DuPont, Shaw Industries and others — knew the perfluorinated compounds used in their manufacturing were toxic.
The chemicals, namely PFOA and PFOS, migrated downstream in the Oostanaula River, the main source of the city’s water.
Also to be discussed is what to do with the city's $11.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The commission will discuss potential projects related to public health and the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the commission's last meeting on Nov. 8, City Attorney Andy Davis said Rome is nearing a partial settlement from a class action lawsuit filed in 2018 against a dozen or so top opioid manufacturers.
Rome and Floyd joined a suit with Chattooga and Whitfield counties and the city of Cartersville seeking damages to fund increased costs for police, medical and other services and to fund local programs to address the epidemic.
Davis told the board on Monday the amount the city will receive is still unknown.
”If everything is paid out, the total amount across the United States would be $26 billion,” Davis said earlier. “Each state has been allocated certain amounts. Each city and county from that will get an allocated certain amount, but there are certain steps for approval and different tiers. It also depends on how many cities and counties participate.”