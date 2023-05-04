Murder charges have been filed against a Rome man after the victim of Tuesday's shooting on Calhoun Avenue died at the hospital.
Johnny Napoleon Gibbs Jr., 50, died Wednesday afternoon and 43-year-old Anderous Mendrall Cunnigham is now charged with murder.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Gibbs was shot once in the head outside of 505 Calhoun Avenue. He had been speaking with a man at the home about getting his car repaired. The man went inside to get a drink and told police, once inside, he heard a single gunshot. He then went outside, saw Gibbs laying in front of the home bleeding from a head wound, and attempted to help him.
Police, Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputies and EMTs arrived and attempted to aid Gibbs who was bleeding profusely. A witness told police he had just driven a man who said "he had just shot someone" from the Hop N Shop grocery store a few blocks from the shooting scene to a home on Gibbons Street.
Gibbs was transported to the hospital and police continued to question the residents when an SUV pulled up.
That SUV, driven by Cunningham's stepfather, pulled up to the scene. He told police that they wanted to talk to Cunningham about the shooting and police took Cunningham in for questioning.
He was arrested later Tuesday and charged with felony aggravated assault.
Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor pronounced Gibbs dead at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, his body is being sent to the GBI crime lab. Rome police took out a warrant for murder.
Cunningham remained in jail without bond on Thursday
The warrant states that Gibbs "was taken off life support and pronounced deceased on May 3."
The motive for the shooting is still unclear, but the men knew each other, and there had been a disagreement between the two.