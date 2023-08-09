Active shooter scare at Calhoun mill sends schools into lockdown

Emergency vehicles respond Tuesday afternoon to an active shooter call at Mannington, 115 Old Belwood Road. 

 Contributed, Ravi Tiwari
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In