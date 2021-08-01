A Gordon County was arrested in connection with the investigation into the shooting death of Jasper Jermaine Brewster III in West Rome.
Blake Marquese Pugh, 31, of Calhoun was picked up by a Floyd County deputy from the Pitt County Jail in Greenville, North Carolina, on Friday and returned to Rome to face felony charges related to the May 17 killing.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Pugh is charged at this time with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.
He is alleged to have interfered with the investigation into the Brewster shooting on Fay Street by removing a handgun from the scene. Witnesses told police that they saw Pugh brandish a firearm during the incident.
Brewster had lived in Calhoun for a period of time prior to moving to the West Rome location.
Maj. Rodney Bailey with the Rome Police Department said the investigation into the Brewster slaying is continuing and that additional charges may be filed.
Pugh was arrested on a cocaine possession charge by authorities in eastern North Carolina on June 10 and was held in the Pitt County Jail without bond pending extradition to Georgia.
The Brewster murder is one of several that local authorities are seeking to resolve.
Hugh Don Wyatt was shot and killed in November 2018. The 77-year-old was found in the front yard of a home on Maple Street with gunshot wounds to the chest and torso.
Tamaine McKnight was shot to death in a parking lot on Calhoun Avenue in September 2018, and James Edward Parks was shot and killed near the intersection of Nixon Avenue and Grover Street in June 2017.
The slaying of Kahtravious Montgomery is another unsolved case. Montgomery was shot in the chest in front of a home on Roseway Circle in mid-October 2016.
Anyone with information about any of the cases is encouraged to contact the Rome Police Investigative Division at 706-238-5120.