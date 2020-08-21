A drive-by shooting on W. Butler Street in the early morning hours of Aug. 15 that wounded a Rome teenager is still under investigation.
"It's still early in the investigation," Rome Police Department Investigator Misael Castrejon. "We have a few subjects of interest, a few potential suspects ... we're still working on those leads."
According to Castrejon, several handgun rounds - an estimated 12 to 15 - were fired from a vehicle early Saturday between 12:30 and 1 a.m.
"All went through the house and that's when a young subject was struck," Castrejon said. "There were no life threatening injuries and the victim was transported for treatment."
It has not been made public what might have led up to the shooting, and no suspects have been officially named.
"There was a gathering at that home and it appears several rounds were discharged from a dark colored vehicle," Castrejon said.
One person was injured by the gunfire, 15-year-old Corey Chatman, who apparently lives at the home.
Castrejon said when he arrived the scene was quiet and he found several shell casings on the roadway outside the home.
Anyone with information about this or any other recent shootings is asked to call the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111 or message the department's Facebook page.