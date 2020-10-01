Business is booming at Rome's Southeastern Mills, hence the decision to move forward with a 90,000 square foot expansion of its Center for Superior Logistics in the Floyd County Industrial Park of U.S. 27 South.
Fran Smith, vice president for supply chain at SEM, said the company will be consolidating warehouse services from two locations into the new center to improve efficiencies for the company.
As business grows, the company has taken a major step toward the future by revealing its new corporate name to employees Thursday.
The name will be filtered out among the company's clients and strategic partners over the course of the next week and is expected to be released publicly in a week to ten days.
"It truly honors our traditions," said Jason Marion, vice president for human resources. "Tradition and heritage were a huge part of what went into the name."
The Southeastern Mills name will still be on many of the products that consumers find on grocery shelves.
Three months ago. the Development Authority of Floyd County agreed to sell the company another 10-plus acres adjacent to the companies huge new Center for Superior Logistics which opened last fall.
Marion said that all of the SEM brands have been performing really well.
"We're continuing to expand our Better than Bouillon production because growth of that brand has been so strong," Marion said.
Smith said that the growth was evident even before the COVID-19 pandemic and that since many folks were forced to stay a home and cook their meals, sales have really taken off.
Marion added out that strategic growth will occur within current brands and the company planned to be opportunistic as it relates to acquisitions.
"We're not trying to get bigger just to get bigger. It really needs to marry up with our strategy to make sure it makes sense for us," Marion said. "We're taking a careful approach to understanding how (any brand) fits inside our current portfolio."
The growth of the company's workforce at the new logistics center will come incrementally over the next five years based on the company's current projections.
"The big thing is being able to bringing everything back in-house," Smith said.
Not having to pay for leased warehouse space will be more cost effective for the company, he said, and getting everything under one roof will allow the company to centralize it own trucking operations.
E.A. Benefield of Cedartown will serve as the general contractor for the building and Smith stressed that as a home-grown company, SEM will do its best to employ as many local sub-contactors for the expansion as possible.