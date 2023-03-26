Floyd County Commissioners are scheduled to decide Tuesday on a Burton Road rezoning request that has been recommended for denial at both the planning staff and planning commission levels.
The applicant is seeking to rezone 68 Burton Road from Suburban Residential to Heavy Commercial to continue to operate a lawnmower repair business.
But there have been complaints from nearby residents and the planning staff has voiced concerns that the site is not large enough to buffer the activity from the homes in the area. The business cannot operate in SR zoning, according to regulations in the Unified Land Development Code.
A public hearing is set for the board’s regular meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
A pre-meeting caucus at 4 p.m. also is open to the public. Julie Smith of TRED is slated to give an update on trails development. The board also plans to go into a closed session to discuss property acquisition, litigation and personnel.
During the regular meeting, the board is also expected to adopt a resolution transferring a county-owned property on Bunratty Way near Kingston to the Rome-Floyd County Land Bank Authority. The authority assembles parcels that have been condemned or otherwise come into the possession of the governments and markets them for sale to get them back on the tax rolls.
Among the other items on the agenda for consideration are a contract with Signature Tennis Courts, Inc. to resurface 20 tennis courts at Etowah and Alto parks. The $111,465 cost will come from 2017 SPLOST funds.
Two other big-ticket SPLOST items also are up for approval: A $71,300 tractor with front loader attachment for Floyd County Prison from AG Pro, LLC, and a $142,000 Caterpillar CS44B OR Hamm HC 70i VIO from Tractor & Equipment Co. for Public Works.
Two new personnel positions also are being requested.
The county clerk is seeking another administrative assistant slot, primarily to handle the overflow of open records request that are still being received in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.
The county manager is recommending the creation of a sponsorship manager contract position to handle all county sponsorships for events through Parks & Recreation, trails, the Agricultural Center when it’s built and any future opportunities.