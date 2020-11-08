Investigators are looking into a report of a "Molotov-type cocktail" incendiary device thrown at a family-owned community store in Rome.
An outside wall of the shop at 1900 Maple Ave. displays a painted mural remembering Ahmaud Arbery -- the 25-year-old Black man shot while jogging through a Brunswick neighborhood -- including the words "Deserving of Justice." The incident happened just hours after former vice president Joe Biden was projected to win the 2020 presidential election.
Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said an officer sent to the scene Saturday night found a plastic bottle with a burned rag lying near a corner of the mural.
No one was injured but the wife of the owner said there were customers, including children, in the store.
"Rome Ga. has broken my heart," Pascha Burge wrote on her Facebook page.
Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning said Sunday that she spoke to the police officer who went to the scene and stands ready to help if she can.
"The Molotov-type cocktail was in a plastic bottle," she said. "From a scientific point of view, with plastic, any type of fingerprints or DNA has been destroyed."
The fire was quickly doused and fire department services were declined at the time of the incident, Chewning said. No damage to the building was reported.
"Police are looking into it and we will assist with the incident if called upon. It is still a very serious incident and it is being investigated," she said.