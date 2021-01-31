Barcelona's Irene Burillo Escorihuela capped a run of seven wins in seven days by coming from behind to defeat American Grace Ming, 1-6, 7-6, 6-1 to win the inaugural Georgia's Rome Open tennis tournament Sunday.
Tara Moore of Great Britain and Emina Bektas of the US won the doubles championship with a tie-break victory over Olga Govortsova, Belarus and Jovana Jovic, Serbia, Saturday afternoon.
After battling through two rounds of qualifying just to get into the tournament, Escorihuela dropped the first set in four of the five main draw matches in route to winning her first professional title and $9,142 in prize money.