Burglary reported at closed North Rome convenience store David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Dec 13, 2022 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rome Police responded to the Citgo at 618 Calhoun Ave. Monday just before noon in reference to a burglary at the business.According to the Rome Police Department report:An employee told officers that she came to the store on Saturday and noticed that the front door had been damaged and the ATM machine had been broken into.Then, when she returned on Monday, the front door had been boarded up and she was unaware of who did it.When she gained entry to the store, she noticed that several items were missing and the store itself had been ransacked with items being moved around and thrown onto the floor.All the cigarettes and blunt wraps were missing from behind the counter and most of the beer was gone. The store’s DVR system and surveillance cameras were also taken.An attempt was made to take a large television, but the thieves apparently were unable to detach one of the screws holding it in place.A large Maglite flashlight was left on top of a cooler. The employee believes it could have been left by the suspects because it was not there when the store closed on Oct. 20. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Freedom and justice served: Two men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on manufactured evidence Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputy fired after he and his wife are charged with cruelty to children, animals Rome man charged with illegally exposing victim to HIV Report illustrates events leading up to West Rome shooting death, victim identified Glamping comes to Kingston Downs Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Affidavit: Teen had $400K in marijuana 39 min ago Tecolotes acquire infielder Carlos Rivero 40 min ago Hunt County man indicted for murder in death of infant son 41 min ago Large portion of Walton MUD project reported sold 41 min ago Dustdevils head to Puerto Rico 41 min ago Meet 'Magic: The Gathering' author Jay Annelli 41 min ago Creative, local holiday fun at Uptown Forum Saturday 41 min ago Hundreds helped through Spirit of Giving 41 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Freedom and justice served: Two men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on manufactured evidence 20-year-old man charged with murder after victim found on a West Rome street Saturday night Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputy fired after he and his wife are charged with cruelty to children, animals Rome man charged with illegally exposing victim to HIV UPDATED: Police not pursuing charges in weekend shooting at this time Latest Region Stories Affidavit: Teen had $400K in marijuana 39 min ago Tecolotes acquire infielder Carlos Rivero 40 min ago Hunt County man indicted for murder in death of infant son 41 min ago Large portion of Walton MUD project reported sold 41 min ago Dustdevils head to Puerto Rico 41 min ago Meet 'Magic: The Gathering' author Jay Annelli 41 min ago Creative, local holiday fun at Uptown Forum Saturday 41 min ago Hundreds helped through Spirit of Giving 41 min ago