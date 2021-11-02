The six incumbents on the Rome City School Board retained their seats Tuesday night and added newcomer Pascha Burge as the seventh.
Burge is a native of Rome and a product of the Rome city school system. She graduated from Rome High in 1995, attended Berry College and later graduated from Shorter University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and Management.
“Now the real work begins,” Burge said Tuesday evening. “Imagine the impact we will have. Let’s take the Rome school board to the next level.”
Burge joins veteran school board members including board chair Faith Collins, who has served nearly 20 years, Will Byington, with just over 5 years, and others returning for their second 4-year term: Dr. Melissa Davis, Jill Fisher, Alvin Jackson and John Uldrick.
Below is a breakdown of the total vote by candidate:
Collins received 13.45% of the total vote with 1,848 votes cast.
Jackson followed closely behind with just over 13% of the vote with a total of 1,793 votes.
Byington managed 12.98% of the vote with a total of 1,784 votes.
Davis finished with 12.91% of the vote with a total of 1,775 votes.
Fisher captured 12.77% of the vote with a total of 1,755 votes.
Uldrick received 11.88% of the vote with a total of 1,633 votes.
Burge managed 8.79% of the vote with a total of 1,208 votes.
Tracy McDew finished with 7.36% of the vote with a total of 1,012 votes.
Ron Roach had 6.81% of the vote with a total of 936 votes. There were 32 write ins.