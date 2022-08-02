New ceilings, new flooring, new bathrooms and a new auditorium are just a few of the things that will greet students when they return to Armuchee High School on Aug. 10.
The past school year saw the almost 40 year old facility turn into a construction site and students will be able to see the payoff from the education local option sales tax funded modernization project.
"If there has been anything this process that has taught our kids, it's appreciation," New Armuchee High School Principal Joseph Pethel said. "We had a few kids walk through a couple weeks ago and they were just so excited."
Pethel led a walking tour for some of the Floyd County Board of Education and staff Tuesday morning.
The modernization and renovation of Armuchee High School has been in the works since the 2017 ELOST package was passed, but the project really picked up speed in 2021.
There have been many factors that slowed the work, such as labor shortages, increased supply costs and waiting on the delivery of materials.
However, the project was able to really pick up speed once students and faculty left for summer break and the Floyd County Board of Education amended their contract with Carroll Daniel Construction to set a guaranteed maximum price of $14.5 million for the upcoming phase of work.
Over this past year, construction crews have replaced the roof and painted the hallways of the high school.
During the summer break, crews have been installing new electrical wiring, HVAC ducts, sprinkler systems and other hardware that’s housed between the roof and ceiling.
All of the classrooms have been renovated and feature new flooring, ceiling tiles, paint and electrical outlets. In addition, all of the bathrooms at Armuchee have been upgraded and include new toilets and sinks.
According to Pethel, they have also redesigned the reception area at the high school so the front office workers can clearly see who is at the door before letting them inside the building.
In the cafeteria, there are new drop ceilings and lighting, and the smell and sheen of fresh paint is evident.
The seventh grade wing has also undergone the same changes. Pethel said they're emphasizing security in that area since many of the classrooms have doors leading directly outside.
"We're going to have very clear rules and expectations that all doors remain locked, including the interior doors," the principal said.
However, the biggest change, or "the big wow" as Pethel called it, can be seen in the auditorium.
All new seating has been installed, along with an acoustic ceiling. A new lighting and sound system will be added when the school system begins projects listed in the 2022 ELOST.
Under that ELOST, Armuchee will also get a kitchen renovation, field house renovation, new turf field, new track and new asphalt.
"I'm very excited to see how far it's come. There's still some work to do, some polishing if you will, but I think students are going to just be so excited when they come in and they're why we do this," Boardmember Chip Hood said at the end of the tour.
As the new principal of Armuchee, Pethel wants to focus on student safety and classroom instruction, but also on "building legacies" in the school.
"Our focus isn't about the stuff we have, but the future of Armuchee," Pethel said. "Our new vision statement, which I will be going over with staff when they return later this week, is building a legacy of excitement for opportunities that lay ahead."