Things have a way of working out as they should. From 2001 to 2012 Oliver Robbins was a jail officer for the Department of Juvenile Justice. Little did he realize that some of his duties at that job would lay the groundwork for his current career in a completely different field.
Robbins is owner and CEO of U Public Relations. He and his team of writers and photographers help local and area organizations put their best foot forward.
So how did being a jail officer help his current career?
“At that job I’d have to compile reports and I helped train other officers on how to write reports,” he said. “I didn’t realize it at the time, but that information gathering and writing and that attention to detail would really come in handy for the career I have now.”
When he left the Department of Juvenile Justice in 2012, Robbins went back to school. A project he was working on at Georgia Highlands College required him to interview and write stories about people who had benefited from local nonprofits. V3 Magazine published his work and its owner, Ian Griffin, asked Robbins if he’d like to write for the magazine.
After a couple years of producing features for V3, Robbins was offered the job as the magazine’s editor in chief and continued to write stories that highlighted local people and places.
“We’re blessed to live in such a great community,” he said. “There are so many people and places to learn about and to highlight.”
While working for V3, a project with Rome City Schools led to Robbins deciding he’d like to focus strictly on public relations. He enjoyed that aspect of the industry so much. He got the blessing from V3 to venture out on his own and, along with McKenzie Todd, established U Public Relations.
The new company got a big boost as a major client came its way — Rome City Schools.
“We’re so blessed to be able to work with Rome City Schools,” Robbins said. “That’s definitely a big client. But we also work with several other businesses and nonprofits.”
The company is even working with clients as far away as Virginia.
Robbins has surrounded himself with a team he calls outstanding. He’s quick to give them all the credit for U Public Relations’ successes. When asked if his usually positive and friendly demeanor helps in his line of work, Robbins said his entire team shares that trait.
“We’ve developed a whole team of people who are just as outgoing and friendly and eager to serve the community,” he said. “We’ve got people like Andy Calvert, Erin deMesquita, Lauren Jones and Tashia Twyman who all share similar characteristics in wanting to reach across cultural borders and connect people. That’s really neat to be a part of.”
Robbins said there’s no “typical day” when it comes to his line of work. But he likes to get up early to get ahead of anything that might be happening around town. Then he communicates with leaders of the various companies U Public Relations works with, to find out their needs for the day, and then he and his team get to work.
They’re constantly conducting interviews, writing content, taking photos and sharing that information with local media and on social media. And Robbins is their leader. He takes his role very seriously but said there’s also great reward in this line of work.
“I’ll never get bored doing what I do,” he said. “There’s always something new to learn. Someone new to meet. Somewhere new to go. This job definitely makes you see the glass half full.”
And he hopes that his company can grow by showing local and area businesses the value they provide.
“It’s a challenge keeping up with social media,” he said. “But I hope people see that our team provides something special. We really try to make people know we care and we’re here to serve them. We try to provide a polished product with accurate and detail oriented writing as well as great photography. We hope people take notice of that.”