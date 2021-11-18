Buffalo Wild Wings to open at old O'Charley's location in March 2022

A Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant setting up in the old O'Charley's space at 707 Turner McCall Boulevard is expected to open in March.
Owner and store manager Andy Eaton was approved for beer, wine and liquor pouring licenses during the Rome Alcohol Control Commission's Monday meeting.
Eaton, a co-owner of six Buffalo Wild Wing locations in Alabama, told the commission the new restaurant will be the first franchise Buffalo Wild Wings in the state with other locations being company stores.
The commission approved Eaton's alcohol pouring permits unanimously.
A new sports bar is on the way at 144 Hicks Drive inside the old Country House Buffet. Rodrigo Morales purchased the building, which will be converted into Karma Sports Bar and Grill.
Aside from food and drinks, Morales said the bar will also feature live bands and DJs. An estimated opening date was not mentioned during the meeting.
The commission approved Morales' request for beer, wine and liquor pouring licenses.
A nightclub is set to open at 1103 Calhoun Ave., at Atteriam Drive in the 12,000 square foot shopping center. Affan Arif said Turn Up will feature a 400-foot glass dance floor, big-screen TVs, live bands and DJs and a bar area with food and drinks. An estimated opening time was not discussed during the meeting.
The commission approved Arif's request for beer, wine and liquor pouring licenses.
Chastain's Regency Beverage at 1416 N. Broad St. is now the North Broad Food Mart. Owner Maninder Singh said the hours of operation will most likely be 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. each day. Singh approached the commission for a new beer package sales license. The ACC approved his request.