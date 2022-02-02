Rome-Floyd Fire Department Chief Troy Brock has been named Fire Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs, and three local firefighters earned a lifesaving valor honor for an incident that saved two children's lives in 2021.
"It's an honor to receive it," Brock said Wednesday, quickly complimenting the staff of the fire department. "One of the main items that make a good leader is to be able to assemble a great team. I can honestly say that's what I've done."
Brock has been the fire chief since April 2015, replacing Gordon Henderson who left at the end of 2014 to take over as executive director of the Georgia Firefighter Standards and Training Council. Prior to assuming the role of chief, Brock had been with the fire department for 25 years.
He received the award Tuesday night and made a point of noting that three members of his team also were recently honored.
The Georgia State Firefighters Association recognized three local firefighters for their actions during a fire on June 18, 2021, that saved the lives of two children.
That morning at 6 a.m. on Washington Drive a fire began in an utility room, caused by a faulty electrical wire. The grandmother of the 5-year-old and 10-year-old boys was attempting to get the children out of the house when they became separated.
Capt. Benji Smith, Sgt. John Wiggins and Cpl. Danny McGhee responded. Smith and McGhee led the attack line and pulled the two children from the burning home.
The quick response of the fire engine, actions during the fire, and assistance afterward ensured both children survived the ordeal.
"Along with the fire department, I'm very proud of these men," Brock said. "We train every day for these types of situations with the hope that call never occurs. They answered that call on June 18."