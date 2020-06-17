Broad Street building that contains Jamwich sold to Atlanta architectural firm

Owners of an Atlanta architectural firm have purchased the Jamwich building, 510 Broad Street from Summerville attorney Bobby Lee Cook.
The famed Chattooga County attorney has owned the building since December of 2009 after acquiring it during a federal government auction. He said Wednesday it was his only real estate holding in Rome.
The firm plans a major renovation to the second floor of the building, Debra McDaniel, the agent with Toles, Temple & Wright said.
The architects, who haven't given her permission for her to release their name, purchased the building for $399,000.
Shadae Yancey, who owns the Jamwich restaurant on the ground floor, said that she is trying to get some clarification regarding the owners plans for her business in the future.
Yancey said that she has been working with the Department of Agriculture for the certification of her kitchen in the restaurant to be able to develop and mass produce her jams for retail sale and that she hopes she doesn't have to go through that process a second time in the event she has to move.
At this point however, Yancey said she's been very happy with the work that has already taken place on the second floor of the building.
"They've completely gutted it and repaired the roof which used to leak really badly," Yancey said. She said the leaky roof often caused an unattractive, musty smell inside the restaurant.
"I'm so grateful for them and I really hope I'm able to stay," Yancey said.
She moved to the location in downtown Rome in April 2013 and has been able to survive the COVID-19 related shutdown of the dining room thanks that what she called very loyal customers and the ability to offer pick-up and curbside service.