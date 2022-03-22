Crews placed a large steel bridge Tuesday to connect the popular Mount Berry Trail to the Heritage Trail System, which traverses downtown Rome and its levee system.

Once completed, the trail will connect the trail atop the levee near Avenue A and East 12th Street to the Mount Berry Trail behind the post office.

While it’s a small section, just over a quarter of a mile, it’s one that has had several obstacles. The first has been Little Dry Creek and a railroad trestle that crosses the Oostanaula River to Ridge Ferry Park.

Lewallen Construction is in charge of the project that finally came about through a public-private partnership.

The nonprofit TRED was formed to partner with the county on the Redmond Trail and raised approximately $75,000 to cover a shortfall in the local match for a state grant.

The trail advocacy group also raised funds to cover the construction cost overrun. The project was expected to cost close to $500,000 a decade ago but the final bid came in earlier this year at $838,153.

Another trail plan that is already in the works is connecting the other end of Mount Berry Trail to the Armuchee Connector, to form a loop. Currently there are 1.8 miles of paved trail that dead end near a small inlet of the Oostanaula River.

The contract for a bridge to be constructed to span that inlet has been awarded for $278,800 to Contech Engineered Solutions. City Manager Sammy Rich gave a rough estimate of July for the completion of that project.

Once that is completed, the Mount Berry Trail would form a loop with the Armuchee Connector and the trail behind State Mutual Stadium.

That portion of the trail was also a partnership, between the city and county governments and the Berry family. The deal includes two 20-foot permanent trail easements across Berry family property. In return, the Berry family receives land deemed to be in the flood plain from Floyd County.

A second phase of the Redmond Trail will eventually cross Martha Berry Boulevard at the post office and follow an abandoned rail line through Summerville Park — and potentially through or around AdventHealth Redmond campus to The Spires at Berry College.

At this point the plan for that portion of the trail doesn’t have a distinct timeline. The county or city will need to acquire several pieces of land, potentially old rail beds, to connect portions of land already acquired in the plan.

