The Rome City Commission voted 7 to 2 to require people to wear masks in public within the city limits in a bid to stem the spike in local COVID-19 cases.
Commissioners Craig McDaniel and Jim Bojo were opposed. Mayor Bill Collins and Commissioners Jamie Doss, Sundai Stevenson, Wendy Davis, Randy Quick, Bonny Askew and Mark Cochran were in favor.
The vote followed a contentious debate that started at the board's caucus serssion and continued into their regular meeting, which is still ongoing.
Check back later for an update to this report.
The Floyd County Commission is unlikely to follow suit at its Tuesday meeting, although a late addition to its agenda announced Monday evening is a resolution recommending that people wear face coverings in the unincorporated area.