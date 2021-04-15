Braselton man convicted of striking YMCA employee with his vehicle, breaking his legs

A jury found a northeast Georgia man guilty of intentionally hitting a YMCA employee with his vehicle, breaking the man's legs in June 2018.
James Walter Mulkey, 33, was convicted of aggravated assault and aggravated battery in Floyd County Superior Court on Thursday.
Assistant Rome Circuit District Attorney Luke Martin said Travonta Canady was taking out the trash late on a Saturday night when Mulkey approached him. Mulkey, who was intoxicated, asked Canady if he had any marijuana.
Annoyed by the proposal Canady told Mulkey to leave and an argument turned into a scuffle. Mulkey left the scene but came back, this time ramming Canady with his red Chevrolet Trailblazer. He was pinned between two vehicles, "rendering his body useless," a warrant stated and causing multiple broken bones in his legs.
Canady then pulled out a pistol, which he had a concealed carry permit for, and shot Mulkey in the chest. Police and prosecutors said the shooting was textbook self defense.
Nearly hitting a police car, Mulkey fled out of the parking lot onto Second Avenue and was stopped.
The damage Canady suffered that night has changed his life, Martin said.
"He still can't walk," Martin said. Canady, who had worked at the YMCA since completing an internship while in high school, has since moved to Chattanooga to be closer to medical services.
Sentencing has been set for April 27, in front of Judge Kay Ann Wetherington at 1:30 p.m.