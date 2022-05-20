A $20 million investment in production facilities in Georgia by the parent company of TYM-USA and Branson Tractors will include a new 142,500-square-foot facility off Cedartown Highway in Floyd County.
Dave Auten, the national sales manager for TYM-USA, said the facility will include new consolidated corporate offices for TYM-USA and Branson as well as a parts storage and a training center.
The company has completed negotiations with the state and expects to begin the factory design work in May. The goal is to complete the $15-20 million facility by June 2023, Auten said, which will include an estimated 150 jobs.
The facility will include an expansion of the current parts center and addition of a TYM Technology Institute for service education.
The build will establish assembly lines for local tractor production by expanding its current semi knock down assembly lines into complete knock down facilities.
The plan is to increase its annual tractor production capacity from 30,000 to 50,000 units in its four North American plants. In addition the South Korean manufacturer plans to increase parts and supply to more than 300 dealerships in North America.
“This investment in North America is a part of an effort by TYM to maximize the customer experience. We aim to provide the best of TYM’s products and service to more customers and establish trust and business value with our partners,” a press release from TYM stated, “It was very meaningful for the opportunity to contribute to the cooperation between USA and Korea through this major facility investment in Georgia, in line with President (Joe) Biden’s visit to Korea.”
TYM effectively purchased Branson’s parent company Kukje Machinery Company in 2016 and then gained full control by 2021, both TYM-USA and Branson are North American subsidiaries of Korea-based TYM Group.
The company is one of the top five tractor manufacturers in North America with a with total manufacturing market share of more than 10% in the North American tractor market under 100HP.
The company has seen potential for growth and reported an annual growth rate of 17% since 2017. Exports to North America over the past five years have grown from $150 million in 2017 to $330 million in 2021.
The tractor manufacturer aims to export more than $470 million in 2022, a 41% increase from the previous year.