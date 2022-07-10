An aerial view of the Branson Tractors/TYM factory grounds in Rome, Georgia. The company announced a $20 million investment in production facilities in May at the Rome facility which will include a new 142,500-square-foot facility off Cedartown Highway in Floyd County.
Branson Tractors has been recognized as the 2022 EDA Dealer’s Choice Award recipient in the Tractor manufacturer category. This is the third consecutive year that Branson Tractors/TYM Group has earned the top spot in the survey.
Every year, the Equipment Dealers Association conducts its Dealer-Manufacturer Relations Survey. This survey allows equipment dealers an opportunity to rate the companies whose products they represent in 11 key categories of dealership operations and support, plus a separate rating for Overall Satisfaction.
“We at Branson Tractors/TYM Group are pleased with the presentation of such a prestigious and coveted award,” said Tony Bae, president and CEO of Branson Tractors. “Every year, our goal is to continuously improve both our products and our processes. On behalf of the Branson team, I would like to thank all of our employees and dealers whose hard work has made this award possible.”
Branson will continue to strengthen communication with dealers and customers and invest significantly in service, parts supply, and technical support.
TYM Group announced a $20,000,000 facility investment for assembly production, parts supply, and service training in Rome, Georgia, where Branson is currently located. This is a group-wide investment and effort to provide closer, faster, and more accurate services to dealers and customers.
“The fact that we have been selected as the No. 1 in North America Dealer’s Choice, a world-renowned global authority for three years in a row, is the result of the efforts of Kukje Machinery’s executives and staff who provided products and technological competitiveness that reflected customer needs and perfect services,” said Hi-yong Kim, chairman of TYM. “In the future, we plan to accelerate the expansion of the North American sales market by creating synergies through the brand integration of TYM and Kukje Machinery and by expanding our production facilities in Georgia.”