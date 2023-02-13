The owner of Bordeau Metals on Monday confirmed their contract to recycle metals from Plant Hammond was terminated and that the property off The Trail in Lindale will soon be back up for sale.
"Because of the neighbors and the county talking to Georgia Power we have lost that contract," Bordeau Metals founder and CEO Brad Bordeau said. "We were not moved, our contract was terminated."
Bordeau was subcontracted to recycle the metal from the decommissioning of Georgia Power's Plant Hammond. Its site, near the Kerry plant in Lindale, was used to break down large chunks of metal from the power plant.
Nearby residents said the noise from the operation was unbearable and voiced concerns to the Floyd County Commission during its January meeting. A statement from a Georgia Power spokesman on Friday said the utility had directed the contractor to stop sending materials to Bordeau on Feb. 3.
For his part, Bordeau said he and his company did everything they were asked. They were within the law and zoning requirements, he said, and he voiced frustration about how the project ended.
He followed up by saying that if the Rome Floyd County Development Authority doesn't re-purchase the land, he'd ensure it was turned into a permanent metal scrap yard.
The authority has the first option on the 18 acres of property off Enterprise Drive, as stipulated in the sales agreement.
Bordeau purchased the property from the development authority for $25,000 an acre. The idea -- one that would potentially benefit both parties -- was that the authority would purchase the property back in three to five years when Bordeau's contract was completed.
The authority would get a graded and nearly development-ready piece of property to market once Bordeau's contract was up. In the past, representatives from the authority have signaled interest in repurchasing the land for industrial development. Calls directed to the authority were unanswered on Monday.