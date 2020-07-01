Work on the replacement of a bridge on Booger Hollow Road near the Polk County line should begin in another week or so.
Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen updated the local Citizens Advisory Committee related to transportation issues Wednesday. He said a sinkhole that developed after work started on the Booger Hollow project forced the Georgia Department of Transportation to completely reengineer the bridge.
The bridge replacement -- over Lake Creek at the intersection of Booger Hollow and Lewis road -- is fully funded through a state grant. The road has been closed for close to a year.
"They should be back out there this month, if not this week," Skeen said.
He's expecting it to be done by the end of the year.
Skeen also said that another state grant for a bridge replacement, on Rehoboth Road, should be let to contract sometime during the fiscal year that started Wednesday.
The county is also expected to complete sidewalk and road work in the Riverside and Lindale communities that was funded through the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package.
The work in Riverside im compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act. The Lindale work involves milling and repaving in the area of Walnut Avenue, Second, Third and Fourth streets.
Also on Wednesday, the CAC amended its Transportation Improvement Plan to reflect some changes approved by GDOT.
Funding for a replacement bridge over Dykes Creek on Ga. 293 has been moved up to the current fiscal year. A new bridge on Bells Ferry Road over Woodward Creek was added to the TIP list. The funding date for that work was not clear, according to Rome-Floyd Transportation Planner Kayla Schaaf.
Rome Assistant Public Works Director Justin Messer told the committee that the final surface treatment for the Mount Berry Trail is finally underway.
Work is being done on a segment about a mile and half long, north from the U.S. Post Office on Coligni Way. It will be a pervious hard surface, which means water should be able to leach through, into the soil, for drainage.
Work on the last four-tenths of a mile will have to wait for drier conditions so that heavy trucks can access the area from the Berry Agricultural Barn off U.S. 27.
Rome Transit buses are now providing riders with face masks, and hand sanitizing units have been placed in all of the buses. The transit department received a grant of more than $6 million from the CARES Act package, which will help sustain both operational and capital expenses through December of 2021.
Transit Director Kathy Shealy also confirmed that a new transit development study has been delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.