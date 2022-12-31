A bond hearing has been set for Joey Watkins on Jan. 3 following the Georgia Supreme Court’s ruling overturning his previous conviction, which will grant him the opportunity for a new trial.
Last week the high court unanimously affirmed habeas relief for Watkins, who was convicted of murder in Floyd County in 2001. A previous ruling by a Walker County judge vacated his previous life sentence. He has remained in prison since awaiting the result of an appeal to that ruling by the state.
Watkins was convicted of the Jan. 11, 2000, shooting death of Isaac Dawkins near what is now Georgia Highlands College. He and another man were arrested nearly 10 months after the shooting and Watkins was subsequently convicted. Watkins’ codefendant was tried separately and acquitted on all charges.
Watkins unsuccessfully appealed his conviction several times, but in 2017 attorneys with the Georgia Innocence Project filed a civil petition — referred to as a habeas corpus — to have his conviction overturned.
In April, by showing new evidence of violations of his constitutional rights, Watkins was successful. Walker County Superior Court Judge Don W. Thompson outlined several reasons in that order.
He stated that prosecutors violated Watkins’ sixth amendment rights to confront witnesses against him, in this instance a juror in his own trial.
During his 2001 trial, prosecutors argued that cellphone location evidence proved Watkins was in the area of the shooting. The issue came with a juror in the trial conducted an out of court test of that evidence during the trial.
However, that out-of-court test only came to light in 2016 after a juror came forward about conducting a driving experiment to test the cellphone location evidence. The juror said they based their decision to convict Watkins, at least partially, on that test.
Jurors are supposed to make a determination of guilt in a trial based solely on evidence presented in court.
Judge Thompson also wrote that during the 2001 trial, prosecutors under former district attorney Tami Colston failed to disclose potentially exculpatory evidence concerning the caliber of a bullet used to kill a dog that was left near Dawkins’ grave. During the trial, prosecutors argued that Watkins shot the dog, potentially with the same gun used to kill Dawkins, and left the dog’s body near the grave.
However, the bullet found in the dog was .22-caliber, different than the one used to shoot Dawkins.
“The court finds that the grave dog evidence was particularly damaging to Mr. Watkins because it was the strongest foundation for the state’s argument that Dawkins’ death was a personal, hate-driven murder as opposed to what the rest of the evidence suggested: a random road rage killing,” the judge wrote.
“Because that ground alone warrants habeas relief, we need not address the remaining grounds on appeal,” the ruling states.
The bond hearing will take place at Floyd County Superior Court on Jan. 3 at 9 a.m.