A teen waiting trial for the shooting death of another teen in North Rome will continue to be held without bond.
Prosecutors requested that Je’vion Andrez Benham remain at the Youth Detention Center until trial, during a bond motions hearing Thursday afternoon.
Benham is charged with shooting 16-year-old Sincere Javier Estrada-Lopez in North Rome. On June 1, police were called to Grady Avenue where they found Estrada-Lopez on the ground with gunshot wounds.
In the past year, Benham has fled from several group homes after being released from the Youth Detention Center, Assistant District Attorney Leah Mayo said.
While Benham is being charged as an adult, he is still in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services and there was some question of where he would go even if he was granted bond.
Benham, who was 15 at the time of the crime, was charged with murder on Aug. 2 just before his 16th birthday. He had been picked up on unrelated charges in Bartow County earlier in June and had been held in the regional YDC since.