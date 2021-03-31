A judge denied the second request to reconsider bond for a man accused of participating in a plot to kill a Bartow County couple.
Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge Jack Niedrach did not offer an explanation for denying bond for Luke Lane in an order filed late Tuesday.
In previous bond hearings for Lane and his co-defendants Jacob Kaderli of Dacula and Michael Helterbrand, the judge expressed concerns about the reach of the Base, a white supremacist group that prosecutors claim has harbored fugitives.
FBI and Floyd County Police Department investigators stated in an affidavit that the three men conspired to kill a Bartow County couple who had taken part in antifascist protests, in order to send a message to enemies of their group.
The Base existed primarily online, according to court documents, although members met up on an isolated property owned by Lane’s family off John Ingram Road in Silver Creek.
Up to this point several reported members of the group have been arrested throughout the country, including several who were linked to paramilitary training on the Floyd County property.
The three men have held in jail without bond since January 2020. There have been several motions filed and hearings held concerning bond, but all have been denied.
They were all three indicted recently on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit home invasion and arson and participation in criminal gang activity as well as aggravated cruelty to animals and theft.