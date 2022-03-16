Presiding Justice Michael P. Boggs has been unanimously elected by his colleagues to become the next Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia.
He will succeed Chief Justice David E. Nahmias, who will resign from the court on July 17. The court also elected Justice Nels S.D. Peterson as its next presiding justice.
The new roles take effect July 18.
The chief justice serves one four-year term and leads Georgia’s judicial branch. IN that role they are the spokesperson for the Supreme Court, as well as for the entire state judiciary.
presides over the Court’s oral arguments and the Court’s deliberation of cases, although he has only one vote as does each of the eight other Justices.
The chief justice presides over the courts oral arguments and deliberations as well as chairs the Judicial Council of Georgia, the policy-making body for the judicial branch that includes the State Bar President and 26 judges who represent the appellate courts and all classes of trial courts in the state.
The presiding justice serves in the chief justice’s absence and is the vice-chair of the Judicial Council.
Boggs was appointed by former Gov. Nathan Deal in 2016. He won statewide election to a six-year term in 2018. Previously, he had served as a judge on the Court of Appeals of Georgia. Prior to that he served a Superior Court judge for the Waycross Judicial Circuit, founding and serving as the first presiding judge of the Circuit’s Drug Court Program. He and his wife Heather, a kindergarten teacher, reside in Pierce County.