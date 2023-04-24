Divers recovered on Sunday the body of a man who went missing after his boat sank while fishing with friends on the Coosa River. He's been identified as John Wesley Perkins, 38, a former Rome High football standout who went on to play for West Georgia.
The incident happened Friday. Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon said crews searched Friday and Saturday before Perkins' body was finally located Sunday morning.
"Game wardens and the (Georgia State Patrol) Dive Team resumed the search at 7:30 this morning," McKinnon said in a statement Sunday. "At approximately 9:15 the victim was located with the sector scan sonar. The body was recovered at approximately 10 a.m."
All three men on board the bass boat attempted to swim to shore; two of them made it to safety.
Rome-Floyd County Fire Department rescue boats searched the area of the river near the Old River Road boat ramp until around 5 p.m. and two DNR boats ran sonar for much of the afternoon into the evening, says Mark McKinnon, public affairs officer. The search was suspended at 9 p.m. but was to resume at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, he says.
Assisting in the search were the Rome-Floyd County Fire Department, Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, and the county police and sheriff's office.
Perkins was a Rome News-Tribune All-Area selection when he played for Rome's Wolves.
As a West Georgia linebacker, he ended a stellar career with a dominant season and was selected to a first-team berth on the 2006 Daktronics All-Southeast Region Football Team. The team was selected in a vote of sports information directors from Division II programs from throughout the region.
He was named to the All-Gulf South Conference First Team in his senior year and made second team All-GSC following both his sophomore and junior seasons.