CEDARTOWN — Polk County Police are actively investigating the death of an individual who was found in Cedar Creek, just yards away from the Seab Green Road bridge outside Cedartown.
Detective Caleb Bowman said in a press release that officers responded to a call in the 500 block of Seab Green Road late Monday afternoon regarding reports of suspicious activity.
“Upon the arrival of patrol officers, the body of an unidentified person was discovered near the bank of the creek, in the water,” Bowman stated.
“Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Polk County Police Department responded to the scene, and assumed command of the investigation.”
Bowman said the Cedartown and Polk County fire departments assisted with removal of the body from the creek. The body is being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for autopsy and further testing.
“At this time, this is an active investigation,” Bowman said.
Anyone who may have information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Brady at 678-246-2132, extension 816, or bbrady@polkga.org.