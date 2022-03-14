Floyd County Commissioner Rhonda Wallace and Rome-Floyd Parks and Rec Advisory Committee member Ralph Davis cut the ribbon at the brand new Bob Moore Kickflip skate park at Etowah Park Monday afternoon.
Peggy Moore, the wife of the late Bob Moore, talks about her husband's dedication to mentoring youth in Rome and Floyd County at the Bob Moore Backflip Skate Park ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon.
A skateboarder tries out some tricks on the full pipe at the new Bob Moore Kickflip skate park at Etowah Park Monday afternoon.
A skateboarder practices some tricks on the pyramid at the new Bob Moore Kickflip skate park at Etowah Park Monday afternoon.
Kids and adults tested out their skateboards, rollerblades, rollerskates and scooters at the new Bob Moore Kickflip skate park at Etowah Park Monday afternoon.
A group of skateboarders watch others as they wait for their chance to go down the quarter pipe at the new Bob Moore Kickflip skate park at Etowah Park Monday afternoon.
After several years of waiting, the local skateboarding community has a new skate park to hone their skills and channel their inner Tony Hawk.
The Bob Moore Kickflip Skate Park is located at Etowah Park on Kingston Highway. Its new name, at a dedication ceremony Monday, followed a complete overhaul funded through the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax package. The skate park renovation was earmarked for $150,000 in the SPLOST.
American Ramp Company was hired to design and provide new equipment for the renovation, while Georgia Ready Mix Association donated concrete for the project.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Director Todd Wofford said Monday the local skating community has been very supportive of the project and gave helpful input during a forum last July.
"We have a great crowd today too. I expect this older crowd to be here until 11 p.m.," Wofford said.
Over 100 people came out to the park to test out the new equipment, which included a full pipe, pyramid and a quarter pipe. Parks and Rec staff handed out T-shirts and provided hot dogs and chips for everyone in attendance.
"It feels amazing to have this open. It's been a long time coming; we've been talking about it and trying to make stuff happen for about 10 years now," Justin Fortenberry said.
Fortenberry is a local skateboarder and advocate for the skateboarding community in Northwest Georgia. He said he hopes that this park is such a success that they can get one open over in West Rome soon.
The skate park is named after the late Bob Moore, who owned Bob's Cycle Shop and mentored several young and old cyclists and skaters. They continued selling bicycles and skateboards until 2003, when the business was sold. Michael and Donna Carver managed the shop until it closed in 2009.
Peggy Moore talked about her husband's legacy at the ribbon cutting ceremony and clarified that he was not a "skateboarder, a BMX rider or a trick rider, but he was someone that loved to work with young people and plan activities for them."