A proposed large-scale housing development along Calhoun Highway that drew sustained opposition was shot down by Floyd County commissioners, at least temporarily.
The applicants had asked to withdraw their rezoning request, with the idea of resubmitting a revised version. However, the board rejected that option Tuesday and denied the rezoning without prejudice.
That means it could be brought back without waiting the full year an outright denial would require.
Hermitage Partners LLC and 7 Lights Investment LLC had planned to build a 325-unit development on 52 acres near Hermitage Road south of Shannon. The site is currently zoned for heavy industrial use.
It would have been a mix of single-family and multi-family homes but, to do that, they need split residential zoning. The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission had recommended denial.
At the start of the Tuesday public hearing, 7 Lights representative Brandon Bowen asked to withdraw their application so they can revise some parts, but the board continued the process.
One of the main issues that made commissioners and Planning Commission members hesitant is the location.
The tract is across the street from the Ball Corp. aluminum cup plant and near a farm. The developers said they planned to market the homes as affordable or “attainable” and be open about their proximity to industrial properties.
Several people spoke in opposition, including Lucy Burns, whose father, Thad Rush, owns the nearby farm.
Burns said she and the rest of the Rush family support the growth of Floyd County but the housing development doesn’t fit the Comprehensive Development Plan.
“Our opposition is strongly based in the density of this subdivision. ... This property falls in the rural-commercial corridor. In that area, there is potential development and large industrial sites, but it’s supposed to maintain the character of the rural countryside,” Burns said.
She also pointed out that people living in the homes would have to deal with the smell and sounds of the farm, as well as trains coming and going along the nearby Norfolk Southern tracks.
When she asked everyone in the audience who opposes the development to stand up, about 20 people behind her rose and clapped for her comments.